GLACIAL FW21 Collection

We live in a time where, in average, every one of us produces almost 400 kg of waste each year. If we open our eyes we’ll see that most of this waste is unnecessary and a symptom of unsustainable behavior. At GLACIAL we want to come together to change that.

In 2018, GLACIAL was founded in Stockholm as a reaction to a faulty consumption pattern. With its reusable bottles and tumblers GLACIAL presents a solution to the urban waste issue and offers a way to look good while doing good.

For FW21 GLACIAL are happy to introduce the Active Edition, a great green alternative for a lifestyle on the go. Our newest collection is perfect for a workout at the gym, a power walk around the city or for the weekend ball game with your friends.

As with all of GLACIAL's products, our sustainable purpose and eye for fashion are both central in this collection.

With the carefully developed “Sports' Lid” on top of the stainless steel bottle all needs for an active lifestyle will be fulfilled. It will keep your drink cold for 12 hours and give you drip free experience whilst being easy to carry with you anywhere you go.