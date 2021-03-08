Graduate Fashion Foundation announces 30 industry mentors for the class of 2020 mentoring programme, as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations

Graduate Fashion Foundation is eager to announce the continuation of the successful Graduate Fashion Mentoring Programme, this year supporting the Class of 2020 who graduated in June whose studies were greatly affected by the pandemic. The mentoring programme is aimed to provide support as they enter into the fashion industry and as they transition into the next step of their career by pairing them with a long-term experienced industry mentor.

During their 30th year, the GFF mentoring scheme especially created to provide ongoing support post-graduation, has selected 30 graduates to receive mentoring support from leading industry members. Graduates starting out in the industry will have a relationship with their mentor for one year from Spring 2021 – Spring 2022 and will meet for their sessions digitally until June and in person in the later half of the year under government guidelines. The sessions will take place every two months.

The Mentoring Programme was opened to all Class of 2020 graduates who studied a course registered at a GFF UK Member university. All applications were reviewed by a panel before the final graduates were selected for the scheme based upon what they are looking to gain from the mentorship experience and individual future aims with both industry and their personal careers. The programme was available to support across all 26 fashion disciplines represented by GFF, including; Journalism, Marketing, Branding, Design, Photography and Fashion Media to name but a few.

The Industry Mentors:

Alison Lowe, How to Start a Brand Author and Founder of Felicities

Ann Hardiman, Head of Fashion Design at Oliver Bonas

Bemi Shaw, VIP Stylist and GFF Ambassador

Catherine Teatum & Rob Jones, Creative Directors at Teatum Jones and GFF Ambassadors

Caren Downie, Director at The Fashion Squat Ltd and brand consultant

Colin Naylor, Commerical Consultant and Brand Guide

Claire Commeau, Fashion & Textile Consultant and Founder of the Fashion Interview Coach

Dean Cook, Head of Menswear Buying at Browns

Gemma Metheringham, Creative Director at Label/Mix

Hampus Berggren, Menswear Designer at Alexander McQueen

Henry Holland, Designer and GFF Ambassador Ida Petersson, Buying Director at Browns and GFF Ambassador

James Geraghty, Menswear Designer at Mr Porter

Jade Hannam, Senior Designer at River Island

Jan Miller, Fashion Management Consultant and Finance & Operations Director at Marques Almeida

Jo Gowans-Eglinton, Head of Creative Marketing, Europe at Urban Outfitters

Katie Greenyer, Global Creative Talent & Network Director at Pentland Brands

Lizzy Bowring, Fashion Editor, Fashion Consultant and ex-head of WGSN Catwalks

Naomi New, Design Controller at River Island

Myriam Coudoux: Director of Communications for Sustainability and Swarovski Foundation at Swarovski

Olivia Hewitt, Senior Designer at River Island

Oliver Moores, Design Manager at A Cold Wall

Pam Wright: Pam Wright Associates, Marketing and Advertising Expert

Patrick McDowell, Founder of Patrick McDowell, Sustainability Design Director at Pinko and GFF Global Ambassador

Rankin and Chelsea Stemple, Executive Producer & Agent at Rankin

Rosie Hardwich, Creative Lead at ForPeople

Samuel Pearce, Creative Design Manager at New Balance facilitated by Graduate Fashion Foundation partners size?

Simon Cotton, Chief Executive at Johnstons of Elgin

Stephanie Finnan, Chief Executive Officer at Fashion Careers Council and Creative Search Recruitment Founder.

