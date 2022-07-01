Gramicci presents 'Maybe I'm Untouchable' collection

We have come a long way since Gramicci was founded in a Ventura CA garage by climber Mike Graham. We’ve come a long way but our core hasn’t changed - the search for freedom through movement still inspires our work.

Courtesy of Gramicci

The gusseted crotch, that our founder added to a pair of tough cotton pants in 1982, is still there giving you the freedom to move, whatever you do.

Courtesy of Gramicci

Our history is embedded in the evolution of climbing, from Yosemite to the Shawangunks, and we have been lucky to be part of how outdoor and streetwear culture have intersected over the last four decades.

Courtesy of Gramicci

We present here a series of stories exploring some of that history - where we’ve come from and where we are going.