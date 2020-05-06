Green Story Webinar Press Release

Global Eco-Fashion Leaders Come Together to Talk about COVID-19’s Current and Potential Impact on Sustainability and Fashion

Join leading players in sustainable fashion as they talk about navigating the challenges presented by COVID-19 and how fashion and sustainability will be affected.

To help brands and others in the eco-fashion industry navigate the unprecedented crisis of COVID-19, Green Story is holding a week-long online conference of some of the brightest minds in the industry in a series of webinars. The 6-part webinar series will kick off on May 11th at 1:00 PM EST. Interested parties can sign up here .

The panels and presentations are designed for ethical and green fashion brands who are looking to navigate and come out strong during and after COVID-19.

The first panel on “ The new normal: navigating uncertainty and the role of sustainability ”, will feature speakers from ThredUp, Nike, Vans, and the Underswell. Subsequently, there will be panels every day until May 15th, with recordings available to those who register. The following panels will be held:

20 brands are represented in the panels, including leaders from Shopify, Queen of Raw, UN SDG Media Zone, Lenzing, Textile Exchange and a host of other brands and organizations. The series has been designed to help audiences across the ecofashion space from green brands, those transitioning to sustainability or consumers wanting to be green.

Sign up link: https://greenstory.ca/webinar-ecofashion-covid-19/

Contact: Akhil Sivanandan, Co-Founder of Green Story (akhil@greenstory.ca)

About Green Story: Green Story was founded with the vision of getting every consumer in the world to ask “What’s my impact?” before they make a purchase. By using credible data, an advanced technology platform and easy to understand visuals, Green Story transforms the customer experience every step of the way by showing the positive impact a customer can make by choosing green products. The company works with over 80 brands in 15 countries to calculate and show their impact to millions of consumers worldwide.