Green Story Webinar Press Release

- Press Club |
-
Global Eco-Fashion Leaders Come Together to Talk about COVID-19’s Current and Potential Impact on Sustainability and Fashion
Join leading players in sustainable fashion as they talk about navigating the challenges presented by COVID-19 and how fashion and sustainability will be affected.
To help brands and others in the eco-fashion industry navigate the unprecedented crisis of COVID-19, Green Story is holding a week-long online conference of some of the brightest minds in the industry in a series of webinars. The 6-part webinar series will kick off on May 11th at 1:00 PM EST. Interested parties can sign up here.
The panels and presentations are designed for ethical and green fashion brands who are looking to navigate and come out strong during and after COVID-19.
The first panel on “The new normal: navigating uncertainty and the role of sustainability”, will feature speakers from ThredUp, Nike, Vans, and the Underswell. Subsequently, there will be panels every day until May 15th, with recordings available to those who register. The following panels will be held:
- Overview of sustainable supply chains and preferred fibers (May 12) presented by Green Story
- Challenges of maintaining sustainable supply chains (May 13) featuring experts from Textile Exchange, Lenzing, Gallant, Queen of Raw and Mantis World
- How companies can align themselves with SDGs (May 14) with speakers from UN SDG Media Zone, Anact Global, and Yumeko
- Brand activism and community involvement (May 14) featuring brands Brave Soles, Happee, To The Market and Daria Day
- Marketing for Small Green Businesses (May 15) with experts from Fashion United, Tamga Designs, Brave Soles, Green Story
20 brands are represented in the panels, including leaders from Shopify, Queen of Raw, UN SDG Media Zone, Lenzing, Textile Exchange and a host of other brands and organizations. The series has been designed to help audiences across the ecofashion space from green brands, those transitioning to sustainability or consumers wanting to be green.
Sign up link: https://greenstory.ca/webinar-ecofashion-covid-19/
Contact: Akhil Sivanandan, Co-Founder of Green Story (akhil@greenstory.ca)
About Green Story: Green Story was founded with the vision of getting every consumer in the world to ask “What’s my impact?” before they make a purchase. By using credible data, an advanced technology platform and easy to understand visuals, Green Story transforms the customer experience every step of the way by showing the positive impact a customer can make by choosing green products. The company works with over 80 brands in 15 countries to calculate and show their impact to millions of consumers worldwide.
For more information, visit the Green Story website at www.greenstory.ca