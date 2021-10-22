GREYDER LAB AW21 Collection - Made of new innovative materials like cactus leather

YES, the sustainable footwear fashion brand of this moment GREYDER L A B has launched its first Fall/Winter collection! Although saying goodbye to summer comes a little too soon for some, many are also looking forward to combining their outfits again with different layers that include jackets, long pants and cool high boots of recycled materials from the GREYDER L A B brand!

The Fall/Winter Collection ’21 is about the 'Class of the Future'. GREYDER L A B 's aim is to show and teach people how to make the world a little better and more sustainable, together, in a fashionable, funky and positive way. Where people are open to new things, chill with each other and laugh with each other. Where every single person can be themselves. To create something cool for each, in the most sustainable way by using materials such as cactus, PET-bottles fished from the sea, coffee waste, gym floors, recycled cotton, cork and sugarcane.

Upgrade your look and go for a new style with GREYDER L A B men's high tops. In GREYDER L A B ‘s fall men's collection, you'll find a huge selection of sustainable materials, different colors and different styles. All to express yourself.

High-top JAKE

Say hello to JAKE, high-top JAKE. Of which the upper is made of a mix of Recycled Canvas and LWG leather, and the sole is made of Recycled Rubber and Coffee Waste. With its leather lining and comfortable removable Leather Working Group leather footbed, which is by the way implemented in every model, you not only create a winning style, but also walk mega comfy!

Images: White sneaker: BOB – Made of LWG-leather, Recycled TR and Recycled Cork Red sneaker: VLAD – Made of Recycled Canvas, Recycled TR and LWG leather

Beige lace-boot: CARLY – Made of Recycled PET bottles and LWG leather

Boost your shoe collection with sustainable fashion of GREYDER L A B ’s collection of versatile women's sneakers and boots for the new season. Whether you go for cactus material or LWG leather… From knee-high casual boots to chunky boots, and everything in between, GREYDER L A B’s new collection of women’s boots has something for everyone. Whether it is a chelsea or a high-knee boot, both look killer with tights with a cool dress or frayed jeans. Besides that, with every GREYDER L A B shoe they will invest in preserving nature with their GREYDER L A B Forest Fund. So, what are you waiting for? Greyder Lab's new collection of women's boots will nail your wardrobe!!

Meet Boot RUBY

A must-have for each women’s feet! The upper is made of Leather Working Group leather and Thermoplastic Rubber. And, because these eco boots are made on a basis of custom-made shoe lasts and because they have a removable Leather Working Group leather footbed, they give you excellent foot-support as well. Ruby is also available in gold, made from cactus.