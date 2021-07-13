Haglöfs SS22: Embarking on a year of community

Haglöfs’ SS22 collection celebrates what makes any journey unique—the community of people we share it with. High points include a completely refitted pants range, a fresh L.I.M lineup, and the first truly synchronized layering system.

While last year was all about the journey, this year Haglöfs is digging deeper and asking outsiders to contemplate those little dots along the journey that aren’t places, but the people we share it with. The spring/summer 2022 collection represents the start of a year dedicated to celebrating the community of people that journeys together, and inspires others to join and experience the world in a different way.

“At Haglöfs, we believe that we are all outsiders,” says Victor Adler, Global Marketing Director. “For us, being an outsider means belonging to a larger community of people who share a passion and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. This season’s collection, which includes ground-breaking strides for the L.I.M collection, empowers the outsider community to journey even farther and create more memories and stories to be shared.”

Introducing the L.I.M Z|T Series: the first truly synchronized layering system

Get ready for the ultimate in lightweight minimalist performance. This season, Haglöfs is introducing L.I.M Z|T, with the first truly synchronized layering system and awesome versatility to set a whole new standard—not only for the L.I.M collection, but for the industry as a whole.

Created to support your courageous goals and expand the possibilities of your achievements, this intelligent, synchronized layering system considers every condition and climate, from arctic mountaineering to fast-paced trekking. The jackets, pants, mid and base layers in the collection possess revolutionary thermoregulation and moisture-management properties. And, true to the L.I.M philosophy of less is more, every design-element is made with intention—so you can focus on your output, not your outfit.

Tested by outsiders

However brilliant the theory behind a new technology, what really matters is how it performs in reality. The L.I.M Z|T collection has been thoroughly tested in every phase of construction. Haglöfs’ testing program NEO-V brings together scientists, designers, and a dedicated group of professional explorers and mountain guides. Hi-tech equipment originally developed for the automotive industry is used to measure breathability, heat accumulation, and layering. Meanwhile, pro outsiders put the L.I.M Z|T collection to the test, comparing it to their preferred favorite equipment, again and again, to avoid any external sources of error.

The results are astonishing: Significantly less moisture, with an average of 30% less humidity, and considerably more stable temperatures within a comfortable temperature zone.

L.I.M Series SS22: Less is More than ever before

L.I.M is all about being light, fast and protected, and to condense these features to fit into performance garments. For SS22, the main L.I.M collection has been completely renovated to modernize the designs in line with Haglöfs’ design philosophy, to be as pure and true to the concept as possible.

Every product in this season’s L.I.M collection has been developed to be as light as possible with no unnecessary features, while the design and choice of materials supply the expected durability and performance—with zero compromise.

A new take on pants—finding the perfect fit is now easier than ever

Haglöfs has always offered a broad range of outdoor pants designed for different activities. Starting this season, Haglöfs have a new simplified range that makes it easier than ever for Outsiders to find the right pants.

Feeling comfortable about the way you look is a subconscious part of your performance that is often underestimated. But when you feel better, you perform better. Haglöfs’ refitted pants range takes the individual into account, offering three different fits:

Slim: Body hugging with great freedom of movement.

Standard: Sits close, not tight and tapers at the ankles.

Relaxed (only women): Straight legs all the way down, ideal for layering.

Outsiders can further specify fabric type, according to their activity, selecting from:

Rugged: Extremely tough and protective, yet flexible.

Mid: Durable and versatile with comfortable stretch.

Lite: Lightweight with wicking action.

And, to make the selection process even easier, Haglöfs is launching a Pants Finder on their website. Choose your fit. Choose your quality. Done. Simple as that. Haglöfs’ SS22 collection will be available in select stores and online at haglöfs.com from Spring 2022.