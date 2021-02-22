Haikure FW21 Collection

Haikure is an Italian fashion brand specialised in denim and chinos, featured by a minimal- Japanese look. The path towards the creation of a lifestyle aesthetic where the latest fashion trends and sustainability coexist, continues with the FW21/22 collection.

With one hand extended to the 80’s - 90’s and the other to a pencil ready to pollute a white paper, Haikure draws a collection that blends together work-wear and stylish worlds. Everything is dedicated to straight and well-defined cuts that are dominated by warm autumn colors like brown, bone, and skin tones. Fringes and pences draw movements and baggy effects around pants and jackets, whereas special effects such as laser treatments and broken effects give to the denim a vintage, yet casual, aspect. The Chinos products, mainly made by a soft and technical Japanese fabric, alternates its composition between organic cotton and cotton mixed 2% of elastane, putting an emphasis on the design attractiveness of the articles.

The denim category of the Design lab, a branch of the collection, is one in which Haikure experiments different “non-finishings” to emphasise the quality of the raw material while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact. The denim is neither washed nor tinted.

Those products present a QR code that clients can scan to discover the production processes and suppliers involved in the creation of the products, transmitting the sustainability value and the famous Responsible innovation that reflects the DNA of the brand.

In this way Haikure aims to elevate the Made in Italy craftsmanship (90% of our suppliers are Italian and 100% of the manufacturing processes are made in Italy) and above all to inform and educate the consumer.

This is a technology that Haikure benefits from thanks to the partnership with Provenance, an independent London- based organisation that offers a software-as-a-service platform for transparency with integrity.

The articles involved in the collaboration presents Organic Cotton, Lyocell, GOTS, BCI and other certifications, ensuring to the clients the interest of the brand in researching and developing quality and low impact products.