Halpern FW21 Collection

“While this collection embodies an emergent appetite for dressing up, it was important to me to respect the conditions of the ongoing situation. For now, it felt appropriate to scale back this season’s presentation. It’s a small production with a big heart.” – Michael Halpern.

Emergence is the mantra of our moment in time. A prospect loaded with hope and optimism for a freer way of life, it doesn’t simply characterise an action but a new mindset. For Autumn-Winter 2021, Halpern conveys through form and fabric the transitional phase in which we find ourselves. Created in a time of restraint, for a time of unrestraint, the collection observes the joie de vivre of glamour through the reflective binoculars of our collective experience.

Silhouettes defy domestic dress codes and embrace a real feeling of ‘dressing’ once again: catsuits, jumpsuits and bathing suits invite an alluring sense of movement, while skirt suits, party dresses, sarongs and evening gowns – some styled from separates – are de-constraining in construction. Homey ideas of comfort are replaced with a real-life sense of functionality interpreted in eveningwear. Imbued with ease, it emerges with determined ostentation, adorned in multi-colour sequins, leopard print, graphic intarsia patterns, and polka dots.

The memory of discotheques and dance parties conjures sensual and light garments that provide the feeling – if not yet the possibility – of glamorous social pursuits. The emotion is exemplified in a black fil coupé-on-chiffon jumpsuit with gold lamé polka dots and a deep V filtrage cut-out, in a scanty skirt suit with an all-over black and white intarsia sequin embroidery, or – for full emergence – in a gown structured from a black diamanté brazier and a draped scarlet satin-silk train skirt.

Halpern’s ongoing collaboration with Christian Louboutin features suede knee-high frill boots in black, fuchsia and scarlet, and stiletto sandals in a corresponding palette. Championing London based creatives, Halpern has also collaborated with local Peckham-based SAGE Flowers to produce the creative floral set for AW21.