Hanacha-studio FW21 Collection

Hanacha-studio is an international womenswear label, headquartered in Korea. After graduating at the London College of Fashion MA course with the “Best Collection of the year in 2012” award at V&A Museum; Hana started dedicating her time to fashion design – manifesting the understanding of art reflecting her own respective and artistic language, mixed with different combinations. Under this uncertainness in the world, the approach of Hanacha Studio’s film is to highlight behind the scenes of timeless, yet modern design in the concept of interdisciplinary “art-meets-fashion” mindset.

The AW21 collection will consist of timeless pieces, wearable yet elegant with a hand-crafted embellishment. The colour palette is to die for, and the silhouettes oozes classic styles and trends.