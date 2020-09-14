Hit the slopes & the streets with O'Neill

From the highest peaks to everyday streets, O’Neill continues to make snow style work on and off the slopes. Revolutionary designs blend both fashion and functionality, featuring innovations like Gore-Tex materials and Firewall Magma. Highlighted by bright colours, these styles are perfect to pack for a ski or snowboard trip, as well for a citytrip up north. Keeping you warm wherever you go!

First, let's hit the streets

California lifestyle outerwear for urbanites

When winter hits, you'll be ready. Made for braving the outdoors in stylish fashion, O'Neill once again loaded their jackets in functional tech. From inner storm plackets that stop wind getting into your jacket, to audio pockets that allow you easy access to that day’s playlist. Functional design for those who don’t want to sacrifice style for comfort.

Modernist retro city styles

On trend and always on point. With the Modernist Retro range, O'Neill shapes the future by honoring the past. Cool and contemporary city looks encapsulate the authentic O’Neill spirit and bring our heritage into the context of now. Not to leave you out in the cold, O’Neill’s Hybrid jackets are bursting with technical performance features. Sealed with watertight taped or laminated seams to stay dry and equipped with Firewall Magma technology to keep your core protected thanks to its thermal energy-absorbing pattern, we empower you to enjoy the outdoors for longer.

Next, let's have fun on the slopes

O'Neill x Gore-Tex FW20

O'Neill is proud to be back with their most innovative and sustainable collection to date. Featuring Gore-Tex 2-layer products and O’Neill Gore-Tex Infinium for men and women made from recycled PES fabrics, this range is the ultimate combination of breathability, durable weather protection and thermal protection. Ulizing the most sustainable materials Gore-Tex has to offer, with PFC free DWR coating (Durable Water Repellency) and recycled layers, O'Neill is able to provide us with total windproof protection in all garments whilst using only non-fluorine based materials. The only thing this range won’t do, is clip on your snow boots for you...

O'Neill Firewall Magma

Inspired by O’Neill’s 60-year history in wetsuit design, O'Neill has been able to discover what parts of the body require more insulation, thanks to body mapping research. That’s why they started using O’Neill Firewall Magma in a huge part of the snow outerwear range, in conjunction with 3m™ thinsulate™, Primaloft™or down in order to reduce weight, maintain warmth and offer greater comfort on cold days.

Design and innovation inspires everything O'Neill does, so they chose to strategically place the Firewall Magma lining at the back of a jacket, something that is not commonly done. What does this mean? On average, it keeps you 25% warmer than a normal lining so you'll be able to go out riding for longer.

Sustainability on the slopes

The sustainable O’Neill Blue vision, which you can read more about here, has been translated into almost every product category this FW season. This season, all the O’Neill outerwear in Europe is PFC FREE and 30% of the snow collection carries the O'Neill Blue label, which means the item is produced with at least 30% recycled materials.

For more O'Neill snow & lifestyle gear, click here.