HUDSON FW25 Planetopia World collection

PLANETOPIA WORLD, a fascinating collection in which the structures of the real world meet the designs of the cosmic and digital world. In this unique environment, we invite you to explore our planet’s many facets while discovering the possibilities of digital influences.

Let's go on a journey together that enriches both our perception of physical reality and our interactions in the virtual sphere. A collection which harmoniously interweaves the earthly and the cosmic.

EARTHY SPIRIT

The EARTHY SPIRIT capsule theme looks at our earth from a distance, with a view of our planet. With all the real structures, the linear fields from above, the enlarged tree bark, watercourses and animal skins. These forms and influences provide the inspiration for this theme.

Credits: Hudson

COSMIC SPIRIT

An alien planet in the distance – far away and seemingly unreal. The COSMIC SPIRIT capsule theme whisks us into a virtual world. Cosmic deformations, like those on the moon, can be seen, together with digital structures, kitschy colours, synthetic surfaces and futuristic shapes. The world we perceive is not yet tangible and might be determined by AI.

Credits: Hudson

Credits: Hudson

COLOURS

The collection colours reflect a skilful mix of earthy and cosmic colour effects. The EARTHY SPIRIT theme is characterised by fiery and earthly tones. The COSMIC SPIRIT theme, on the other hand, mixes natural and synthetic colours, placing them in the foreground.