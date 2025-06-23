HUDSON: Spring/Summer 2026

Hello Sunshine – HUDSON goes West Coast! Socks as light as the summer breeze and as colorful as a Californian road trip. Discover the new HUDSON collection full of Day Vibes, favorite colors, and styles for long summer nights.

California Dreaming

Easy, effortless & made to move – Experience Summer 2026 with California cool! The sun on your face, palm trees in sight, and lightness in your heart – our new collection brings the laid-back California lifestyle straight into your everyday life. Flowing fabrics, cropped cuts, and pastel tones meet sporty details, denim favorites, and statement socks. Whether you're cruising down the coast on a longboard, grabbing coffee at a diner, or heading out for a beach day – this look embodies freedom and ease.

Credits: HUDSON

Capsule 1 – Night Vibes

Unforgettable summer nights with ease, beats in the air, and laid-back styles. Our collection celebrates the contrast between cool looks and vibrant colors. Fresh socks in soft cotton blends, sporty details, and bold color pops create day-to-night outfits with serious night vibes energy. Inspired by late-night skate sessions and ocean waves at sunset, these styles radiate confidence, ease, and energy. Socks become statements – with athletic accents and a wink of playfulness – perfect for those who push the day to its limits and turn the night into an adventure.

Credits: HUDSON

Capsule 2 – Day Vibes

Bright summer days full of carefree vibes – like a day under the palms. Soft hues meet vibrant pops of color, bringing West Coast flair to every outfit. Inspired by the surf lifestyle and California ease, HUDSON sneaker socks show off a sporty, stylish, and characterful look. Whether you're on a road trip, at the beach, or stopping for a milkshake at a diner – these socks combine comfort with style and reflect the active, laid-back lifestyle between the coast and the city.