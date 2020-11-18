HUF AND FIRST DOWN TEAM UP FOR 90's NYC-INSPIRED REVERSIBLE BUBBLE DOWN JACKET AND SCARF

This holiday, HUF proudly partners with heritage outerwear label, FIRST DOWN, on a collaborative cold-weather capsule consisting of a reversible Bubble Down Jacket and Scarf with signature HUF-green highlights.

The HUF x FIRST DOWN Jacket is a reversible silhouette reinterpreting FIRST DOWN’s original Bubble Down—a staple among New York City’s 90's hip hop scene. Insulated with a super-warm 700g power down-fill, the front side features FIRST DOWN’s iconic mountain-peak logo while the reverse is complete with custom HUF art printed oversized across the back. An accompanying down-filled muffler scarf is reversible to offer an all-black look at front, HUF-green on the reverse, and a secret stash pocket to hide your goods.