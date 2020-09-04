HUF RELEASES FALL 2020 WOMEN'S COLLECTION

HUF proudly presents its Fall 2020 Women’s collection, a natural extension of the Men’s Fall 2020 range that once again taps into the brands archives with classic 90’s and early 00’s skate graphics across updated, modern silhouettes.

Key pieces such as the Cropped Nylon Jacket draws inspiration from outdoor exploration made into contemporary workwear separates, featuring a boxy-fit trucker jacket, contrast stitching, dual front chest pockets, and shank front closures. A color palette of autumnal earth tones and tie-dye prints, mixed with pops of mint and pink are highlighted in the 98 Logo Mockneck Long Sleeve, Regional Mockneck Long Sleeve, Deja Vu Long Sleeve Crop Crew, and Elias Crew across a range of knits and fleece. Rounding out the collection sees the Corduroy Work Shirt and Classic Corduroy Pant, an oversized shirt and high waisted pant set featuring a tapered wide leg and dual front and back pockets.

The HUF Fall 2020 Women’s collection will drop on September 3rd, 2020 exclusively at the brand’s flagship stores and online shop .

About HUF