HUF RELEASES FALL 2020 WOMEN'S COLLECTION

HUF proudly presents its Fall 2020 Women’s collection, a natural extension of the Men’s Fall 2020 range that once again taps into the brands archives with classic 90’s and early 00’s skate graphics across updated, modern silhouettes.
Key pieces such as the Cropped Nylon Jacket draws inspiration from outdoor exploration made into contemporary workwear separates, featuring a boxy-fit trucker jacket, contrast stitching, dual front chest pockets, and shank front closures. A color palette of autumnal earth tones and tie-dye prints, mixed with pops of mint and pink are highlighted in the 98 Logo Mockneck Long Sleeve, Regional Mockneck Long Sleeve, Deja Vu Long Sleeve Crop Crew, and Elias Crew across a range of knits and fleece. Rounding out the collection sees the Corduroy Work Shirt and Classic Corduroy Pant, an oversized shirt and high waisted pant set featuring a tapered wide leg and dual front and back pockets.
The HUF Fall 2020 Women’s collection will drop on September 3rd, 2020 exclusively at the brand’s flagship stores and online shop.
About HUF
Founded in 2002 by professional skateboarder Keith Hufnagel, HUF is a Los Angeles based manufacturer of premium footwear and apparel designed for contemporary skate and lifestyle. Inspired by Keith’s unique experiences traveling the globe as a skateboarder—and represented by a world-renowned skate team & group of ambassadors—the clean, classic brand aesthetic of HUF embodies a diverse array of cultural inspirations and ideas. What started as a small boutique on an offbeat block of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District has now become one of the most recognized pioneering skateboard and lifestyle brands worldwide. Made by skateboarders, for skateboarders, HUF represents not only a more refined and forward-thinking skateboard brand, but also any individual inspired by the vast array of countercultures that parallel skateboard mentality.