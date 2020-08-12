Hyve Group launches three virtual forums in September 2020

Hyve Group is pleased to announce Autumn Fair @ Home, Glee Gathering and Fashion Together (comprising Pure, Pure Origin, Moda and Scoop), three completely virtual forums happening this September.

These forums will provide exhibitors and attendees with the opportunity to showcase and discover new products, engage with suppliers via “The Virtual Showroom”, and hear market leading content from retailers and trend forecasters on what 2021 may hold for the industry and how they can kick-start their own sales now.

The event teams behind Autumn Fair, Glee, Pure, Pure Origin, Moda and Scoop believe that these virtual forums are a key part in their new “Refuelling Retail” initiative. This brand-new initiative calls for all market players to refuel the retail industry after a challenging first eight months of 2020. Autumn Fair @ Home, Glee Gathering and Fashion Together will be non-commercial events allowing existing customers to participate at no additional cost aiming to connect the industry this autumn as all national and international retail trade exhibitions had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Julie Driscoll, UK Regional Director said: “Our market-leading shows are a vital cog in UK retail, our physical shows are places of discovery and dynamic environments where business is done – we want our virtual forums to offer a similar environment. There is no doubt that COVID-19 has impacted retail this year, however, we believe that now is the time to help refuel retail and help our community to bounce back. We hope that the free forums that we are offering to our customers this September really help to kickstart product discovery.”

“We are confidently planning for our February shows, and whilst Autumn Fair @ Home, Glee Gathering and Fashion Together will offer a brilliant way to connect our community in September, it will also act as a great preview for what our retailers will see at Spring Fair, Moda, Pure, Pure Origin and Scoop in February. We look forward to opening the physical doors to our market-leading shows and being able to facilitate business finally being done in person again. What digital has shown us is that whilst it’s a great tool, there is no substitute to face-to-face meetings and being able to touch and feel the product again.

Fashion Together is taking place on 1st and 2nd September 2020.

Autumn Fair @ Home is taking place on 8th and 9th September 2020.

Glee Gathering is taking place on 15th and 16th September 2020.

Author: Hyve Group

Photo Credit: Hyve Group