IKKS and New Balance: New Spring-Summer 2025 Collection

There's a beautiful story between IKKS and New Balance, renewed every spring, aimed at all those for whom fashion is a playground . For Spring/Summer 2025, 10 new models have been added to the line, combining sporty inspiration with contemporary charm.

Women's collection

The 327 stands out for its confident design : oversized "N" logo, lugged sole, wraparound heel. Its all-black silhouette, echoing IKKS DNA , makes it a powerful piece that pairs equally well with a casual look or a more structured outfit.

Credits: IKKS x New Balance

Men's collection

The 480 revisits New Balance's basketball heritage with a cutting-edge approach . Its understated and versatile gray colorway creates a sleek, casual silhouette, perfect for everyday style.

Credits: IKKS x New Balance

Children's collection

IKKS Junior offers six styles this season, each distinguished by its unique style and innovative design. These new styles combine comfort and fashion, perfectly adapting to current trends for little ones.