Interview with Julia from JUTELAUNE

1. Tell us about the name Jute Laune and how you chose it?

The name comes from a wordplay: "Gutelaune" in german means good humor. Then the "G" is replaced by a "J" to get the word "Jute", the material from which the sole of the espadrilles is made.

2. How do your shoes help to keep tradition of the Balearic Islands alive?

The avarcas are made in Menorca, where I grew up. They’re the most worn footwear in Menorca. They have their origin in the footwear worn by the rural population of the island as it was strong and adaptable to the Menorcan countryside.

In addition, the arrival of the automobile led to the use of old wheels to make the sole. The original avarcas are only handcrafted in Menorca by generations of local artisans, which carry out the task of continuing to manufacture a shoe worn by many generations in this magical island.

Image: JUTELAUNE

3. Traditionally, Avarcas and Espadrilles were handcrafted by local artisans. How do you manufacture your shoes?

They’re still handcrafted by local artisans. Both of our manufacturers normally need 10 people to complete the fabrication process. Generally they are made with leather or cowhide, but can also be processed with fabric, spelled or braided raffia, and now the sole is rubber.

4. How do you ensure ethical production while making Jute Laune shoes?

I ́ve visited and have a really near contact and relationship with them as both of them are small and family manufacturers with a lot of generations behind them.

I grew up on a really small island (Menorca) and I need and love closer contact with people. It is really important to me to speak and work with people I know and who can offer me a confident and slow mood of working. It is also important that they can offer me the best quality and materials, and so they do.

Image: JUTELAUNE

5. What are the main benefits of working with jute? Where do you source it?

One of the benefits of the jute is a 100% biodegradable fiber. It is also recyclable and therefore environmentally friendly. Its application to the footwear brings comfort and freshness, since the foot can perspire.

6. What do you see as the greatest impact of JUTELAUNE?

My goal has always been to bring the Balearics lifestyle closer to the people. I want them to discover our culture and products. I think that the most traditional Spanish shoes are a good way to discover that freedom and simplicity feeling that Spanish people are proud of.

7. What does ‘Slow Fashion’ mean to you?

“Slow Fashion” can be applied in many ways in fashion. To me it means to be committed to maintain the original process of crafting and producing a product, in this case our shoes. It also means trying to acquire products that are produced near us by small companies or artisans that manufacture their products with near and high quality sources.

8. What is your advice for those who want to feel prouder about the clothes they wear?

People should always be proud of what they do or what they wear. Clothes are just a part of our personality and if we are proud of ourselves then we’re proud about the clothes that we wear.

Image: JUTELAUNE

9. What do you hope people feel while wearing JUTELAUNE shoes?

I hope that people feel comfortable and at the same time elegant. They should know that they’re wearing a handmade product, which is not easy nowadays.

10. Why do you think it is important for clothes to tell a story?

As I said before, clothes are a part from our person.

They always need to tell a story: where they were made, where we found them. For example last year I bought a T-Shirt in Amsterdam. It was in a street market. So, when I wear that T-Shirt and people ask me where I got it, I love to tell that it is a second hand product found in a street market from Amsterdam.