Introducing Pitusa SS22 Collection

Pitusa recently launched their SS22 collection, with a focus on 3 different themes: Ombre, Loop weave, and Silky fabrics.

The Ombre styles were inspired by the rainbow. As Pitusa represents fun and lively, bright colors, the brand decided to introduce a new technique on their burnout fabric, and instead of doing patches of solid rainbow colors, they incorporated the rainbow in an ombre technique. These styles are available in bright and pastel colorways.

Pitusa SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The Loop weave styles are made in India. Upon receiving a sample patchwork of this fabric, the brand loved it so much they decided to create a classic style with it. They are offered in two colors, blue and pink.

The Silky styles are elevating the brand. Luxury silks were the inspiration for this theme and were incorporated in a more ready-to-wear line.

Pitusa SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

This collection has been separated into two drops, with the Ombre styles launched on March 11th and the Silky and Loop weave styles following during the first week of April.

Pitusa has a flagship store in Wynwood (Miami) and opened up a location in Mykonos last year. In 2022, the brand opened a store in Tulum, Mexico.

Pitusa is also working on several projects, including a second collaboration with Stephanie Gottlieb, their upcoming collections for 2023, and a furniture line "Casa pītusa" which will be a new project that they are very excited about.

You can find Pitusa at major stockists such as Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, and around 130 other retailers in approximately 27 countries.