Introducing the GUESS Originals Fall 2020 collection : A modern take on vintage Guess

The Fall 2020 GUESS Originals collection re-envisions styles through GUESS vintage graphics designed in the ‘90s. Complementing the retro motif, campaign images were shot using film and Polaroids and featured props from the iconic decade at a Palm Springs inspired bungalow. The campaign highlights vibes nostalgic of the end of summer accompanied by colors and hues that tie-in the transitional season.

The GUESS Originals capsule blurs the lines of modern and vintage: striped tees are stand out styles with vertical and horizontal options featuring a variety of colorways. The other staples in the fall drop are an assortment of logo tees ranging in colors from green, salmon, tan, purple, black and white. For those who prefer the long sleeve look, there are a few options that mimic the design of short sleeve styles.

The women’s color palette blends together mixtures of softer hues and more neutral tones. The 10-piece collection spotlights striped cropped tees, tanks, polos, and body suits. The YC collection also has a standout tracksuit in a mint and rose colorway.

Pricing for the collection ranges from € 39,90 tees to the € 79,90 track and dress. The GUESS Originals Capsule Collection will be available on 8.11 at GUESS stores and guess.com.