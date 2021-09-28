Introducing the S-Series date

Amsterdam, September 2021 - We proudly present our newest addition to our clock collection: The S-Series Date. We teamed up again with Dutch Designer Piet Hein Eek and were looking for that perfect mix of vintage and raw design. For the first time a LEFF watch comes with a date window and contrasting hour markers. If you’re one to notice details, you’ll see the finishing of the dial is done with a sun ray brush. Our S42 - Date is 100 m (10ATM) waterproof which makes it suitable for showering, swimming and even snorkeling. The S42 - Date is available now in a 42mm case and comes in four colours: brass/black case,brass/pearl case, steel/pearl case and steel/black case. Price of the watch is €369,-. The S-series is available from now on! Take a look here to see all our available watches, prices, and press images.

On our way to Milan Design Week

We’ll be presenting the new S42-Date at the Milan Design Week from 3-10 September. You can visit us at Rosanna Orlandi, Via Matteo Bandello 14-16, Milano.

About LEFF AMSTERDAM

Nobody needs a watch these days. So, when you go into timepiece making in an era when time and information is all around us,it needs to stand out. That’s why we work with our distinctable extruded ring of the dial. From our studio in Amsterdam, we design functional pieces of art you can wear around your wrist. We started our journey together with Dutch designer icon Piet Hein Eek in 2015 and are happy that we’ve been collaborating for over six years already.