INUIKII: SS22 Summer aesthetics with a sustainable twist for supreme comfort

At INUIKII, we embrace differences and design pieces of statements to disrupt expectations - bold - for our community to decide everyday who they want to be. We are a force of self-empowerment with a desire to encourage everyone to live fully with authentic certainty. To be confident, break stereotypes and fearlessly express individuality being comfortable in our all imperfections. INUIKII is a personal statement which outlasts trends and follows everyones journeys. Focussed on curated and high-quality products.

Less Stress - More comfort. Properly support your hip, knee and ankle «Feet plus orthopedically-designed» ©INUIKII Footbed Embedded in all our summer slides.

Each design-piece is made by hand to meet and ensure high quality aspects of the brand. Some uppers take more than one day to finish. A selection of styles handmade in Italy.

A selection of all purely vegan styles which are made in Europe. Using only sustainable materials to meet new standards. Available in different styles and colors.

The Matilda Canvas Women Sneaker / Low and High.

A super light urban and feminine allrounder. Ethically made in Europe with european materials.

Our creative project of a re-interpretation of our winter sneaker - converted with a super light -weight sole, a canvas topping and a signature INUIKII lacing. We created a curated object to stand out with. Available in high-ankle and low to perform from spring to fall presented in different colors.

3 new canvas sneakers for the urban man. Super light rubber sole and spiked with a signature lacing. Ethically made in Europe with european materials.

