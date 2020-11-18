ISKO @ the virtual Textile Exchange Sustainability Conference

“A Decade to Change” - ISKO proudly supports the virtual Textile Exchange Sustainability conference towards renewed efforts for momentum and best practice.

From November 2nd to November 6th, the leading denim innovator ISKO joined leading industry professionals from around the world at the 2020 Textile Sustainability Conference.

November 2020 – The Textile Exchange Sustainability Conference (November 2-6) is a formative event aimed at highlighting best practice and sustainability-related emerging trends and opportunities in the fashion industry. The first edition of the Textile Exchange conference to occur online, the event brought together more than 1,200 fashion industry professionals from all over the world, offering an agenda packed with sessions and network opportunities to discuss Science Based Targets, climate change, transparency and co-collaboration.

Whilst taking the pulse of the evolving impact of international circumstances, ISKO participated in the event as a trusted partner and member of Textile Exchange since March 2019. The company took the chance to exhibit its R-TWO™ technology, through which it has achieved Textile Exchange certifications across its 25,000 products: these are at either the Content Claim Standard, Global Recycled Standard, Organic Content Standard or Recycled Claim Standard levels, ensuring trust and certainty in chain of custody and material sourcing.

This program reduces raw material impact and highlights its ambitious Life-cycle Assessments (LCAs) project to develop verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPD®s) assessing the impact of all the products in its portfolio. The company also presented its first Sustainability Impact Report, which sets bold targets and provides a detailed overview of the company’s work within the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and ILO standard frameworks. These were also a central theme of the conference, focusing on Science Based Target initiatives and the crucial role of embedding these into business strategy. As outlined in the plenary session led by La Rhea Pepper, CEO and co-Founder of Textile Exchange, we are at the pivotal ‘Decade to Change’.

“Ambitious targets, positive collaboration and a forward-thinking vision will be the levers that set the pace of the fashion industry of tomorrow. It has never been more apparent that the time is now to create the change we would like to see in the coming years. The work we do in our operations is always aimed at enabling best practice and driving forward thinking. We are proud to be a trusted partner and member of the Textile Exchange and support their agenda towards a more sustainable and responsible fashion industry,” said Ebru Ozkucuk Guler, ISKO Senior CSR & Sustainability Executive.

For contacts and information

Margherita Verlicchi – Menabò Group, Global Press and PR Support: margherita.verlicchi@menabo.com Chiara Bearzi – Menabò Group, Global Press and PR Support: chiara.bearzi@menabo.com

Press Links:

ISKO Sustainability Report:

https://iskodenim.com/sustainability?utm_source=B2B&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=press About ISKO: https://iskodenim.com/?utm_source=B2B&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=press

Further Information:

R-TWO™ – the innovative recycle and reuse program Since its launch in 2019, ISKO has elevated and incorporated its R-TWO™ technology in all its 25,000 products, achieving a fully green production. By using a mix of reused and recycled material, the program performs at scale with increased sustainability credentials and is built to design waste out of the system while embedding circularity into early stages of the production processes.

ISKO Sustainability Impact Report

Developed in line with demands for transparency and with a particular focus on products’ impact and their life-cycle assessments, ISKO’s first Sustainability Impact Report provides in-depth information in relation to different targets across the supply chain and serves as a tool for brands and designers, supporting every aspect of their collections’ responsible development.

The Sustainability Impact Report is available at https://iskodenim.com/sustainability for view and consultation.

ISKO Vital™+ – taking care of people, taking care of the planet.

The conference was also the perfect occasion to offer some additional information about the ISKO Vital™+ project, which supports the development of healthy habits through advanced wearable health and wellness products. It consists of two organic cotton face cover lines, engineered with comfort and sustainability in mind and designed with a unique 4-fold structure to improve their fit and adaptability. They are fluid repellent and highly effective at filtering bacteria – all achieved through a single layer of organic cotton, which makes the face cover very easy to breathe through and comfortable to wear. They are also gentle on the skin, dermatologically tested and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Washable and reusable up to 15 times in the Premium line and to 30 time in the Supreme one, ISKO Vital™+ face covers help reduce the amount of waste generated by single-use disposable masks.

ISKO Vital™+ is neither a medical device, nor personal protective equipment. It is not intended for use in healthcare settings.

About ISKO™

ISKO is part of SANKO TEKSTIL, the textile division of the SANKO Group. As the premium denim ingredient brand behind people’s most favorite jeans, it has a strong global presence in 35 countries with 60 international locations.

By virtue of its Responsible Innovation™ approach, founded on creativity, competence and citizenship, ISKO works to make the world a better place bringing awareness to environmental as well as social aspects. As a result of its R-TWO™ program made with certified reused and recycled fibers, the company’s denim offer is pushing sustainable materials and innovating. Committed to an approach of continuous improvement, ISKO relies on external stakeholder engagement, striving for third-party certifications and partnerships. This has led to many achievements, including: bluesign® Partnership, STeP by OEKO-TEX®, Textile Exchange, SAC, ZDHC, and EU Ecolabel.

The ISKO world is a full-power denim force from the ground up, it includes R&D, Creative Room, Iskoteca, ISKO Creative Room Services, Visionary Minds, Marketing and the CSR Sustainability Teams– all working to create a complete network of excellence, creativity and innovation.

The company’s advanced expertise on woven technologies has extended to the world of sportswear and performance. This has led to the development of two top ISKO™ innovations – ISKO Vital™ and Arquas™ and – which have changed the game by introducing the benefits of woven fabrics, i.e. durability and recovery power, into the activewear segment. As a result, they have become the go-to solutions to a wide spectrum of needs, from high-performance to lifestyle brands that cater also for sportswear.

ISKO is a trademark of SANKO TEKSTIL.

To find out more visit iskodenim.com.