It’s time for something NEWD - Premium sub-brand, NEWD, Tamaris, launches online shop

Clean and pared back - the online presence of the NEWD.Tamaris collection mirrors the design of the pieces themselves. With the launch of its international online shop, the selectively distributed premium brand is laying the foundation for a high-end brand experience. This represents a genuine evolution for the Tamaris brand, and the first time it has branched out with the completely independent staging of a sub-brand.

With a broad aesthetic design, a new style of product photography and a condensed product offering, the newd.tamaris.com online shop focuses not on fleeting trends, but rather on pure value. With the integration of moving images and targeted content enrichment, as well as styling recommendations, the sub-brand will accompany shoppers along their customer journey, thus ensuring a high-end brand experience. Customers’ introduction to the world of premium fashion will also be enabled via the tamaris.com online shop.

The new online shop is part of an extensive investment in the area of independent and international brand development. The live launch has taken place in 25 countries. A global Instagram account and NEWD.faces– an international set-up of influencers – will also contribute to enhancing the sub-brand’s credibility. “With the focus on digital communication, we are charting a new course for NEWD.Tamaris, with a target customer-oriented approach that, first and foremost, incorporates collaboration with carefully selected brand ambassadors. To begin with, we have been working alongside the well-known influencer, Liberta Haxhikadriu; a muse of modern minimalism, who perfectly embodies the spirit of the collection and has a strong personality,” explains Cathleen Burghardt, Head of Marketing at Tamaris.

A new(d) Chapter – the Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

With the further development of the collection in the Spring/Summer 2021 season, the premium sub-brand hopes to fill a gap in the rapidly growing contemporary fashion market. “With NEWD.Tamaris, we have an appropriate offering for the fashion retail market, which positions itself somewhere between the luxury and mainstream segments. This is a growth market that requires new brands and trends in order to supplement the product range, particularly in the entry-level designer price range,” adds Jens Beining, CEO of the Wortmann Group, clarifying the positioning of the brand. The collection for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 season combines progressive elegance and sporty looks, within a clear aesthetic framework. The focus is on trainers, high-heeled sandals and thong sandals – minimalist in design, clear and consistent in terms of the design language.