ITALIAWEAREWITHYOU: Brands that participated

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana brings together the biggest fashion brands and industry associations in a great solidarity project with the aim of meeting the growing needs of the Healthcare System. The Italian Fashion System remains united in order to be able to shorten distances together. Find out all the details on the initiative: ITALIA WE ARE WITH YOU
The list of participating brands:
AEFFE (Alberta Ferretti; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino)
AGNONA
ALEXANDER McQUEEN
BIAGIOTTI GROUP
BOTTEGA VENETA
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
CAOVILLA
DOLCE & GABBANA
DROME
ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
ETRO
FENDI
FRATELLI ROSSETTI
FURLA
GIANNI VERSACE
GIORGIO ARMANI
GENNY
GUCCI
HERNO
MARCO DE VINCENZO
MAX MARA
MISSONI
MONCLER
MORATTI
MORESCHI
MSGM
OTB (Diesel; Marni)
POMELLATO
PORTS1961
PRADA
PUCCI
SAINT LAURENT
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SUNNEI
VALENTINO
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
WOOLRICH
(List continuously updated)
Author: CNMI
Photo Credit: CNMI