JEROME DREYFUSS - LEON THE OVERSIZE TOTE FOR ALL YOUR SUMMER OUTINGS

This summer, Jérôme Dreyfuss grabs your hand and heads for the beach. Hot sand burning your toes beneath a cloudless sky as you follow the seaside path, breathing in the summery scents of pine groves and sunscreen. Farther from shore, a boat with a sun-bleached teakwood deck and bright, billowing sails beckons to destinations unknown. Athletic girls in vivid monokinis, wakeboard in hand, stride out to meet the waves. Out of the water, they slip on a cotton shift dress blooming with Indian patterns and braid their hair hippie-style. Deep breath, the holidays are almost here.

HIS BAGS

You can count on Léon for any outing. This brushed suede tote, printed in the colors of nautical flags, comes in L and XL. He can hold, well, just about everything: a pair of flippers, beach towels, a plastic bucket and a bottle of rosé. All held in tight with a wetsuit-style plastic zipper. Léon steps up for urban escapades with burgundy, tobacco or black suede.

Andy is a yes man. This satchel with braided handle offers plenty of space and a practical everyday format. Soft and flexible, Andy morphs to fit your needs of the day and is never the worse for wear.

In a previous life, Jerry was a saddlebag. Today, this fringed bag closes with a flap and makes life easy for women who carry him crossbody to keep both hands free. Inside, he holds a mirror (for the fairest of them all). Jerry comes in mimosa goatskin, optical white and combinations of bordeaux, python print, sky blue and tobacco.

Edgar is less of a showoff. Fashioned from soft-hued leathers, this hobo plays it cool with a dash of elegance. Edgar is Sophie Marceau in L’Etudiante, Meryl Streep alias Joanna Kramer in the streets of New York. A 1970s fantasy with a facelift for busy 21st century women.

And then, there’s little Charly, barely bigger than a wallet. His baguette shape lets him get away with anything. Black python or multicolor or steel mesh, banana yellow or sky blue. Handy, he can be worn at the shoulder or around your waist.

AND SHOES

Laid back, Sonia is a flip-flop with wide cushioned, double-stitched straps. Ingrid is a gladiator for city streets with an ergonomic sole and the three iconic Jérôme Dreyfuss studs on her straps. A newcomer, Ulla, is a little flat sandal in vegetal leather and straps dotted with small studs.

Edith is a short cowgirl boot with well-honed style, a sturdy tapered heel and elastic around the ankles. Nostalgic for the eighties, Annie is a brazen boot in soft leather with a narrow 4-cm heel.

DENIM AND FLOWERS

Ever faithful to his trade, Jérôme Dreyfuss works his leathers with skill and imagination. A denim patchwork print (from stone washed to dark blue), trompe-l’œil bubble lambskin (available for Léon, Andy, Igor, Willy, Georges and the iconic Billy). Another innovation: the India print with luxuriant flowers giving the leather a cottony look, flashback to tutti frutti India. The India print also dresses up Nicole ballerina flats and Sonia footwear.