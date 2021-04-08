JIMMY CHOO EYEWEAR SS21

The Spring Summer 2021 Jimmy Choo Women’s Eyewear Collection introduces new sunglasses and optical frames, designed for the confident, sophisticated and subtle Jimmy Choo women who dares to stand out.

LIGHT & CRYSTAL

This collection of sunglasses and optical frames exudie a modern and seductive elegance, combining lightness with the refined sparkle of the Swarovski® crystals and glitter embellishments.

DANY/S feature a stainless steel construction with double lenses embellished with 34 crystals on each lens, applied by hand, adding a playful edge to the classic squared metal design. The DANY/S are available in rose gold with transparent grey lens rim embellished by black diamond crystals and gold mirror lenses; copper gold with clear lens rim embellished by crystals and gold multilayer lenses; palladium with pink lens rime embellished by amethyst crystals and silver mirror lenses; gold with beige lens rim embellished by golden shadow strass and brown lenses.

ALEXIS/S feature subtle embellishment on the side of the lens, the glitter fabric is applied by hand and enhances the bold oversize square shape in stainless steel. The color palette includes refined shades, such as copper gold with gold multilayer lenses and nude powder insert on the side, rose gold with gold mirror lenses and gold powder insert on the side, palladium with grey/petrol lenses and gold powder insert on the side, copper gold with brown shaded lenses and nude powder insert on the side.

JC301 optical frame - a stainless steel round lens is enhanced with a subtle embellishment on the side of the lens, the glitter fabric is applied by hand adding a playful touch. The color palette includes classic tones, such as palladium with crystal powder insert on the side, rose gold with gold powder insert on the side, copper gold with nude powder insert on the side.

TINKA/G/S sunglasses are extremely chic and feminine in their oversize rounded shape in stainless steel, with an openwork on the sides and slim metal iconic temples enhanced by Swarovski® crystals. Available in rose gold with gold mirror lenses and crystal strass on the temples, copper gold with brown shaded/gold mirror lenses and pink strass on the temples, copper gold with brown shaded lenses and cristal golden shadow strass on the temples.

JC 297 optical frame feature a squared shape in acetate with slim metal iconic temples embellished by tiny Swarovski® crystals. The color palette includes classic tones of black with rose gold temple and crystal strass, brown Havana with rose gold temple and golden shadow strass, transparent nude with copper gold temples and golden shadow strass, blue horn with copper gold temples and crystal strass, crystal with rose gold temples and crystal strass.

CRYSTALS

Encapsulating a confident and alluring spirit, these signature crystal and glitter sunglasses and optical frames are reinterpreted for next season, adding a touch of glamour with the sparkle of crystal embellishments on the front and on the temples.

VIV/S sunglasses exude luxury with the bold squared shape which is decorated on the front with Swarovski® ultra-fine crystal rock fabric, applied by hand makes each pair unique. The sides are personalised by the metal trim featuring the JIMMY CHOO logo. Available in black with black fine rock insert and gold mirror lenses, crystal with aurora boreale fine rock insert and blue shaded lenses, taupe with crystal fine rock insert and grey shaded lenses, nude with golden shadow fine rock insert and brown shaded lenses.

CLOE sunglasses are for the bold. An exaggerated version of the VIV/S these sunglasses feature the hand applied Swarovski® ultra-fine crystal rock fabric on both the side and on the temples of these oversized frames. This style is available in black with black fine rock insert and gold mirror lenses, crystal with aurora boreale fine rock insert and blue shaded/gold mirror lenses, taupe with crystal fine rock insert and gold mirror lenses, nude with crystal golden shadow fine rock insert and brown shaded/gold mirror lenses.

JC 294/G optical frame features a classic butterfly shape with a new tubular temple shape, embellished by a signature crystal rock insert, innovatively crafted with a transparent resin tube rolled up with a myriad of small crystals. The color palette includes black with rose gold temple and black rock tube, brown Havana with rose gold temple and gold rock tube, opal nude with silver rock tube insert, crystal with blue rock tube insert.

The Jimmy Choo Eyewear collection is produced and distributed by Safilo Group.