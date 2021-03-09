Jitrois Fall/Winter 21/22 collection

In a year of prodigious change, Jean Claude Jitrois revisits Ovid's poem as a frame of reference for grasping the metamorphoses of the present time to a new golden age. He sees somehow that love is no longer just the source, but also the answer to these metamorphoses, these great changes that are the source of creation.

Mutatis mutandis, garment, fashion design, naturally regains its place as an instrument of inner power and happiness. What inspires Jean Claude Jitrois and his team is precisely this role of the designer-therapist, benevolent, attentive, who wants to offer a collection so that everyone can rise up in this era in the dynamics of their liking. A collection designed to strengthen, protect and affirm. With love and life as a unifying thread.

The new digital fashion presentation formats open up an immense field of possibilities, multiplying the intensity of the subject and inspiring creation further.

The video featuring our FW2122 collection aims to highlight the ever-evolving meaning of the word “love.” Fine art and poetry meet romance. Fashion that is as loud as the times. People of all age groups, cultures and orientations intertwine in a shared unknown. One lover cannot exist without the other.

Is it only the sensation of deep affection, or does it translate to the intensity of feeling?

Each garment is conceived to be long-lasting, transmissible, sharable, even unisex when possible. The dear second-skin lines from the house of Jitrois are indeed present, sometimes thought of as underwear, bandeau bustier and micro shorts in stretch leather in a palette of bright colours, fuchsia, aniseed green, electric blue, evergreen, reinventing lingerie. Bright Red, Black, Gypsy Blue and Optical White meet and complement each other perfectly.

Dresses or jackets in leather or stretch suede sometimes embrace the body, retaining the waistline, but also enriching it with volumes with batwing sleeves and wide shoulders, yet softened by their roundness. High waist trousers wrap the legs with wide and comfortable volumes.

The garments are combined, worn in successive layers, like so many strata that will accompany Jitrois women and men, hand in hand, in the new world of their own making.