Join The Redress Design Award 2020 Grand Final Show Livestream

[12 August 2020, Hong Kong] – Environmental NGO, Redress, reveals the signature looks of the Redress Design Award 2020 Finalists in advance of the 10th anniversary digital Grand Final on 3 September where winners will be announced online to a global audience. The earth elements-themed photoshoot, styled and shot by two leading Hong Kong creatives Kieran Ho and Karl Lam, presents five womenswear and five menswear finalists showcasing a varied range of creative solutions to transform fashion’s waste. The Redress Design Award is supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor.

In early September, the finalists will face an international panel of judges - among returning judges Christopher Raeburn, Orsola de Castro and Susie Lau - to present their full four piece capsule in a bid to win their prize category. The Redress Design Award 2020 Menswear Prize - a first for the competition - is sponsored by iconic outdoor brand Timberland and the Redress Design Award 2020 Womenswear Prize is sponsored by award-winning up-cycled fashion brand, The R Collective. Both prizes provide the opportunity to winning designers to work on a sustainable capsule collection for retail.

The artistic direction of the photoshoot highlights the earth’s elements projected behind models, symbolising the importance of preserving and protecting the planet, and supports the sentiments of this international cohort of finalists who address a sophisticated range of urgent and topical environmental issues through their work. The finalists' collections are now in Hong Kong ready to be revealed at the Grand Final, having arrived from their home countries of Sri Lanka, the Republic of Korea, Canada, Vietnam, The Netherlands, Albania, Italy and the Mainland via competition Sponsor UPS’ carbon neutral shipments.

In the lead up to the Grand Final the finalists will continue the comprehensive educational journey provided by the Redress Design Award, via virtual educational and experiential activities with a focus on design for circularity. These include challenges supported by VF Corporation and TAL Group and educational sessions with industry experts, all designed to support the finalists in their onward careers into sustainability.