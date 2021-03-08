K-Way FW21 Collection: Beyond all limits

The continuous development of new solutions, an endless search for superior protection and an unwavering desire for freedom. These are the steadfast components that make up K-Way’s DNA.

Now more than ever, against a backdrop of global challenges, it’s essential that tradition steers us in a positive direction towards a brand-new notion of creativity that goes beyond all limits in search of unexplored opportunities. The boundaries between outdoors and indoors are less distinct, whilst the journey from heritage to innovation becomes more defined.

K-Way strikes the perfect balance with a unique collection that celebrates iconic designs whilst welcoming new technical fabrics for everyday living in complete comfort and safety.

The Le Vrai label reinforces legendary classics with the introduction of versatile, easy to-wear colours and graphic prints. Particularly noteworthy components are the Amiable and Amiable Warm selections, fusing functional performance with sustainable ethics to create a range of recycled fabric clothing and accessories with dual protection: the consumer and the Planet.

For the Klassic and Premiere labels, the Autumn Winter 2021 season retraces K-Way’s history with a brand-new focus on performance and lifestyle.

Present and future collide with the City Tech, Thermo Cordura and Heavy Quilted Metal lines: urban styles designed to ensure maximum protection during the winter months. Thermal insulation, waterproof textures and functional details transform the brand’s rich experience into a smart selection of high-impact designs, carefully curated to withstand extreme winter temperatures, not only for leisure outfits but also for more formal, metropolitan looks too.

From Klassic jackets with regular fits to Premiere outerwear pieces that experiment with more comfy oversized silhouettes: cosy, protective and the perfect way to experiment with layered looks.

Winter knits are at the centre of the Extension line, ranging from classic wool styles that fuse heritage designs with new shapes, intarsia stripes and fisherman’s rib textures, to our easy-care selection made from comfy machine-washable wool, and functional spacer constructions - a lightweight scuba fabric guaranteed to add a sporty, contemporary twist to any wardrobe. And to complete the look: a wide selection of accessories, ranging from spacious bags for quick breaks or longer getaways to belt bags and backpacks for hands-free convenience, and even beanies and gloves in matching colours and fabrics for a put together look.

New footwear styles include trainers created in collaboration with Superga, and Raimond waterproof ankle boots, ramping up the glamour stakes whilst offering superior grip with Vibram rubber lug soles.