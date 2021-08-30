KABAK about ecology and challenges that the local brand needs to face to become sustainable

Labels with the word organic written with a fancy green cursive on them get on popularity. What does it mean, and what does our brand do to remain transparent to the customers? Is KABAK that ecological, and what plans have we made to become 100% sustainable in the future?

Chapter 1: supporting the market by staying local

We design and produce all KABAK products in Poland - the country with a beautiful textile industry's heritage that we'd love to sustain. Staying local lets us support the Polish market, control the production's process, and ensure it stays on the highest quality level. Lack of need to transport the stocks in long distances reduces air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Chapter 2: launching the brand that is 100% vegan

We love animals! That's why we've kept them only on the patterns, excluding animals' products or by-products from the offer. Patches and parts of our belts are made of eco faux leather. We are working successively to replace them with apple peel skin, which is a bio-based leather alternative made of peels obtained from the fruit juice industry in order to reduce waste consumption.

Chapter 3: keep searching for the new solutions

As a brand that wants to become a greener alternative for more popular companies, we widen the offer with more sustainable products every year. Aware that becoming 100% eco-friendly takes time, we're happy with small steps that we consequently take towards the goal. That's why we introduced organic cotton and recycled materials creating the remarkable collection of KABAK socks and beanies. Dreaming that by the end of next year, we'll use recycled PET bottles technology in its full potential, we already test it in our tags. We make labels for our bath towels and beanies out of recycled polyester.

Paper materials in KABAK as tags or packages are crush and kraft - papers only made of organic waste and recycled paper.

Chapter 4: setting the goals for the future around the ideas of less waste and sustainability

Organic cotton socks and beanies made of recycled materials are already available in our stores, and we're going to keep widening that offer. Wanting to grow responsibly, we decided to replace all materials with more sustainable ones before introducing other new products into our collection.

At KABAK, we understand becoming 100% sustainable not only by reducing the impact on the environment. We believe that the key is in giving something back to nature. That's why, although we still have a long path to go through until we become fully ecological, we already try to be involved in local initiatives and charities that help nature or rescue animals. Investing in materials that support us and help us develop not only as a brand but as humanity - that's the thought we try to keep in mind while growing.