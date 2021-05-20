KEY LARGO - one family - one philosophy

Current trends, always the latest themes and a high demand for exclusivity and quality

combined with attention to detail and short delivery cycles - these are the decisive strengths of KEY LARGO that have made the family business, founded by Emile Bausch, so well-known and popular with its fashion lovers in the women’s and men’s sector for over 27 years.

Unusual styles and striking prints inspire fashion lovers as well as subtle tops with beautiful details. Key Largo distinguishes itself through its rapid implementation of current trends: From the inspiration and ideas of our designer teams to delivery in just a few weeks, with the aim of being visually appealing, functional and of high quality.

Looking at the exclusive properties, the question arises: how can this be done so quickly?

Short-term delivery of high-quality clothing is only possible if you can rely on the partners

involved. Most of our well-networked production facilities are located in Portugal and Turkey, which means that we can guarantee our speed with short delivery routes, but the rest of the world also serves as an inspiration for new trends and materials. Our partners are also spread across the Asian region.

As an immediate supplier, we offer our customers collections with fast delivery and subsequent deliveries at any time, all year round. Above all, thanks to our EDI connections, we as a provider are able to ideally respond to the needs of our customers and react quickly.

Our collections:

For women, you can find upbeat all-over prints, tasteful applications with a glitter effect or even subtle shirts rounded off by lovely little details in all product groups. For men, we are primarily known for our elaborate prints for T-shirts, but also sporty sweat jackets with fashionable stitchings, casual long jackets and pullovers with stylish prints are known and loved by KEY LARGO fans. Comfortable trousers for the leisure sector are new.

Extras:

Our fans always get the latest trends first in our own online shop, but our retail customers also have the opportunity to order the latest styles directly in our B2B shop. In addition, we offer downloads of our image data for use in your own shop.

