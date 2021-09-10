Live Your Dream, Live.Light

Kipling announces its partnership with Anna Sui, one of the most iconic and recognisable designers in the world.

The Kipling x Anna Sui collection brings to life the best of Kipling’s classics with Anna’s bold and vibrant prints so you can Live Your Dream, Live.Light.

The collection features a unique selection of handbags, shoulder bags, and crossbody bags designed to evoke confidence and elevate one’s look with a bold fashion statement. The purple hues and mystical detail on Kipling classics represent Anna Sui’s magical world merging with Kipling’s Live Light energy.

The collection will capture your imagination and was featured in Anna Sui’s FW21 Virtual Runway Show. This capsule accessory collection was inspired by Anna Sui’s live-your-dream mentality, vision of dressing rockstars and the must-have bags needed for everyday dreaming, complimenting the Anna Sui 2021 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

Global Vice President of Product and Design, Denielle Wolfe explains, “Collaborating with Anna Sui can only be described as unmistakeable femininity mixed with rock & roll eccentrics. We created easy styles in bold executions that evoke confidence while striking a perfect balance of living light and living your dream.”

About Kipling

The Kipling success story started in 1987 in the heart of the fashion capital of Antwerp (Belgium) with crinkled nylon bags. By injecting our creativity and out-of-the box thinking into developing thoughtful designs with a casual coolness, Kipling products are created to inspire mobility and enable you to Live.Light. As more than a bag brand, Kipling represents a positive outlook on life, a light-hearted mentality, free spirit, and inclusivity. Today Kipling’s well-known bags and accessories are available around the world in 436 stores in 80 countries and can be found in more than 7500 shops, and on kipling.com.