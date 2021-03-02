Fashionunited
 
Kleio FW21 Collection
Despite the terrible time we are facing, we are happy to present our new Kleio F/W 2021-22 collection and the new accessories line. Always up-to-date and attentive to new trends Kleio has interpreted Athflow in its typical chic language but easy to wear on any occasion.

The whole line is designed and produced in Italy. The main goal of the brand is to create high quality essentials that transcend the season.

The introduction in the new collection of innovative prints and treatments on both fabrics and finished garments have strengthened its identity, making Kleio Concept increasingly unique and inimitable.

Kleio's identity is stronger, more precise and unique. Come and discover how to make your shop unique and how we can help you with the digital tools we have introduced to support our customers.

Read more about Kleio on the brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/kleio-concept
