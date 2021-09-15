Knit-ted | Autumn Winter 2021 Collection

Colourways//

Naturally wholesome

We have a strong neutrality offer spread through our collection this season. Authentic browns which are evolving from camel and mocha to muted natural tones as latte to a deeper black. Wood, bread, grain, clay derived tones add a touch of luxury. Vanilla and sand are key and indispensable in any Knit-ted season.

Play Peachy

Our pretty peachy balanced based shades such as nectarine, dark blush, rose and light pink bring a sense of hope. We celebrate a calming, comfortable yet powerful evolution using our rich and passionate colourwave.

Mindful blues

Our response to blues brings us a sense of magical feeling by using colours such as frost and lagoon. They transport us from past to future. There is a clean quality to them that is simply refreshing and hopeful.

Materials//

New England | Refine 100% Extra Fine Merino

Our 100% ultra fine merino wool is the emblem of Knit-ted’s commitment to sustainability, quality and affordability. The fibres are carefully dyed and skilfully blended to achieve a vibrancy and depth of color. Expert technicians spin these fibres with care and finesse to create a yarn with exceptional qualities.

Peachskin | 10% Silk / 70% BCI Cotton / 20% Nylon

Peachskin is a luxurious silk and cotton blend yarn, with a soft touch and a fluid drape. The yarn has the freshness and the light strength of cotton and all the luxury and quality of silk. With its lightweight aspect and compact handle, peachskin has great performance qualities which makes it perfect for every season.

Aspen | 32% Superfine Alpaca / 32% Extrafine Merino Wool / 30% Polyamide Fibre / 6% Elastan

Long known and regarded as a prince of fibres, our alpaca offers not only supreme softness with subtle surface hair but also superb thermal qualities yet remaining light weight and elegant. Our beautiful Aspen Alpaca / Merino blend is certified with the Responsible Wool Standard.

Solit Hair | 35% Alpaca / 44% Acrylic / 9% Wool /12% Polyamide

A light and captivating effect that immediately suggests a leisure look. Our Solit Hair blend has a soft and fluffy handfeel while keeping its natural elasticity. The special fuzzy look with its great hairiness makes this quality one of a kind.

Astro50 | 50% Superkid Mohair / 32% Polyamide /18% Extra Fine Merino

By now a classic in our collection, this yarn is made of a wonderful 50% Super Kid mohair.

The Astro50 blend is one of the rich fancy yarns we use. With its soft and airy handfeel surely one of our favorite certified sustainable mohair fibres.

Vegan Leather | 60% Polyurethane / 40% Viscose

Our signature quality faux leather which has all optic features of real leather due to its matte surface. This stretchy quality gives our garments a comfortable fit.

Lyocell | 94% Lyocel / 6% Elastan

A treat to your skin..... Our super soft lyocell fabric has a beautiful fluid drape and is perfect for underpinning pieces as well as statement pieces. Lyocell fibers are produced by environmentally responsible processes from the sustainably sourced natural raw material wood.

Knit-ted | Values

Environmental Management//

Knit-ted sources all products with integrity, to uphold the highest quality of their products and to honor their ethical standing with a genuine respect for social responsibility, sustainability and the environment. All factories Knit-ted works with are in line with BSCI, WRAP or SEDEX Social Responsible Entrepreneurship Standard.

Animal Welfare//

Knit-ted’s Animal welfare policy is a core part of their values. Knit-ted ensures that all animal derived hair, such as wool is obtained from sources who maintain this highest possible standards of animal welfare.

Happiness

Is the new rich

Inner peace

Is the new success

Health

Is the new wealth

Kindness

Is the new cool