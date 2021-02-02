KTGfashionhouse FW21 Collection

KTGfashionhouse creates numbered collections of contemporary fashion for women. KTG has always created eco-conscious collections that are one of a kind. Each piece is crafted to fit each body individually. KTGfashionhouse does not employ any western fastening methods. There are no zippers, buttons, nor any hook and eye. KTG began designing and filling custom orders in 2007, with clients all over the US and Europe. After many years of custom orders and further educating herself in business, marketing, and international business, KTGfashionhouse is excited to share her visionary talents on a broader scale.

KTGfashionhouse does not follow trends, instead, each garment is a timeless classic. All KTG garments can be styled for many occasions. A casual dress can go from a day walk on the beach to dressed up for a romantic dinner. Comfort is key. This is reflected in the sculptural quality of each KTG design. Her original focus was on women’s ever-changing bodies. Therefore, eliminating fasteners. Each design is crafted with a blend of mathematical precision, combined with sculptural poetry. KTGfashionhouse believes that a woman’s clothing should always make her look and feel her best.

Each piece is likened to a finished work of art. No two garments are alike. Each collection is numbered, however, KTGfashionhouse is always available to fill custom orders. KTGfashionhouse highly values eco-conscious principles as well as sustainability. KTG designs and creates slow fashion, having no interest in wasteful practices. Beyond traditional fashion methods, KTG has a background in fine art. Therefore, when you purchase a KTG garment you are indeed purchasing a finished work of art.

The goal for KTGfashionhouse is to sell numbered collections to specialty boutiques, curators, and to individual clients. KTG’s love of fashion is rooted in her childhood and was always tied to her need for self-expression. Design and function are a way of life and from this passion, KTGfashionhouse was born. Beyond the showroom and boutique, KTG has been able to lend her talents to music videos, indie films, editorial fashion styling, and the world renown Cirque du Soleil. With every garment there is a story and for every story there is an experience. Each KTGfashionhouse garment offers the wearer the chance to enjoy, interpret, and imagine…