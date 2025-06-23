KUNERT: Spring/Summer 2026

Enjoy the sun and carefree holiday moments with the new KUNERT S/S 2026 collection. With a blend of elegance and lightness, inspired by the most beautiful moments of summer, this collection offers versatile and stylish designs for every occasion.

Holiday Moments

Holiday Moments captures the mood of a carefree summer in the south of France. Inspired by the enchanting Provence, its lavender fields, old stone walls, and warm sun, the collection reflects the lifestyle of a summer holiday full of lightness and enjoyment. Floral details and delicate floral tights meet noble nets and fairy-tale socks. Whether strolling through fragrant lavender fields or wandering through southern French markets – this collection stands for the joy of the special and the love of stockings and tights.

SS26. Credits: KUNERT

Early Drop: Await the Moment – The Magic of Anticipation

Inspired by the charm of rustic landscapes, sun-drenched vineyards, and unforgettable moments, each model captures the essence of a perfect relaxing holiday. The warmth and tranquility of a picturesque summer afternoon are palpable in every detail. The designs of this capsule are characterized by playful patterns, floral elements, and graphic structures that celebrate life in all its beauty. This collection invites you to consciously enjoy life and appreciate the little things.

Capsule 1: Love the Moment – The Art of Celebrating the Moment

A homage to the love of special moments. With delicate patterns, floral motifs, and intricate details, it makes every moment special. The centerpiece is the Bridal Capsule – a lovingly curated look for modern brides seeking the extraordinary. Fine elegant tights with floral all- over designs harmonize perfectly with clean white wedding dresses and delicate strap shoes. In addition to the opulent lace, the collection also shows reduced variants: tights with side- placed floral embroidery, optionally in delicate nude or noble black. These models appear modern and clear – ideal for dinner dates, statement looks, or simply celebrating oneself.

SS26. Credits: KUNERT

Capsule 2: Essential Moment – The Joy of the Beauty of Simplicity

Let's celebrate quiet sophistication. The capsule shows that restraint is not renunciation, but a statement. With fine materials and thoughtful knitting techniques, it stands for maximum everyday suitability and subtle sophistication. Each model surprises with a special detail. Whether with culottes, linen dresses, or casually with sneakers: Essential Moment adapts to the day and gives every outfit a touch of understatement. The collection shows how modern femininity can do without loud tones – instead with quality, comfort, and a sure sense of the essentials.