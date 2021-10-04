La Premiére de Deux Visions - January 2022

The Munich based fashion label Deux Visions (District No. 1 GmbH) introduces their new collection ‘La Premiére de Deux Visions’ which will be available January-February 2022. Besides womenswear the brand also launches their first men’s collection.

Wearable luxury - DV combines elegance with sporty casualness.

Following the motto "TWO VISIONS. ONE STATEMENT", the collection opens a new era.

Elegant, easy and classy at the same time.

Image: Deux Visions

‘La Premiére de Deux Visions’ women consists of precious pullovers, trousers and coats of cashmere and merino. Key pieces are the linen dress as well as the linen blazer. Other statement pieces are the high quality knitwear. The men’s collection features knitwear, shirts as well as elegant leisure sweat wear. It includes simplistic design with a nod to modern contemporary streetwear.

A highlight are the suits which come as shorts and as long trousers.

Image: Deux Visions

The subtle choice of colors like baby blue, off-white, beige and greige determine the clean look and minimal aesthetics. With our current fascination for comfortable leisurewear, we have extended our selection of jersey styles with a new, contemporary silhouette.

Top-notch refinement and finishing have always defined the brand Deux Visions.

Image: Deux Visions

