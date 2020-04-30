La Sposa Couture Group announces new dates of Rome Bridal Week - March 20th - 22nd, 2021

Due to the effects of the crisis on the Italian market linked to the post Covid-19 lockdown, the management of Rome Bridal Week has decided to postpone the next edition of the event to 2021.

New dates: 20th - 22nd March 2021, Fiera di Roma

The contingent situation requires extraordinary effort. For this reason we have already identified new ways, new tools and new dynamics to concretely support our partner companies.

The change in date will not entail any change in the program of the event: the big players have already confirmed their presence and are waiting to meet an enthusiastic audience of buyers and retailers.

The venue, Fiera di Roma, is confirmed in the splendid setting of the Eternal City: the commercial event that brings together all the major players of the wedding will bring the new collections before an international audience of media and retailers. Rome Bridal Week is the best wedding event ever.

Every aspect of Rome Bridal Week has been carefully thought out by experts who fully understand the needs of both exhibitors and visitors - from the timing, to the organization, to all the details that will make the event exceptional and the experience a true source of inspiration.

The best names in the industry - brands that include wedding dresses, formal dresses, men's suits, children's clothing and accessories - will be invited to participate in Rome Bridal Week. The exhibition criteria are such that retailers can be assured of the fair's superior quality, and of the fascinating and innovative design that will run through all the collections on display.