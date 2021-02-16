La Strada MAN SS21 Collection

The La Strada Shoes brand has expanded with a men’s shoe label: La Strada MAN. A young, dynamic collection for men between the ages of 25 and 55+, synthetic or in a surprising combination of leather and.

These are shoes with an authentic touch and appearance, for a broad target group, easy to wear, on-trend and slightly rebellious in terms of design. Joos van der Hall is new at La Strada Shoes but is very experienced in the men’s shoe industry. He is developing and designing the La Strada MAN label.

SS21 will be the first La Strada MAN collection and can be ordered as from mid January ‘21. La Strada MAN will boast an attractive mark-up. Follow the La Strada Shoes brand to stay up to date. Stay tuned and see you soon!