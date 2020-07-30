LACOSTE LAUNCHES THE ROLAND - GARROS EYEWEAR COLLECTION

Lacoste forges a partnership of excellence with the iconic Roland-Garros brand resulting in a new range of sunglass frames driven by the strong connection between the French legendary tennis tournament created in 1928 and the brand’s innate passion for this inspiring sport.

Lacoste has been a partner of Roland-Garros since 1971. Lacoste is now the exclusive apparel partner of Roland- Garros and presents each year a new apparel co-branded Roland-Garros collection including a lifestyle and performance pieces.

As Lacoste continues to embody authentic French elegance through its sophisticated designs and premium quality materials, this first exclusive co-branding gives voice to the House’s creative Heritage evoking the dynamic spirit of its founder Renee Lacoste, a tennis champion himself and an intuitive entrepreneur known for the invention of the croco-logoed polo shirts.

The collection includes a male and a unisex style crafted from injected plastic and detailed with a double logo featuring the classic Lacoste lettering and a dedicated Roland Garros script in addition to the RG initials on the temple tips.

Revisiting two of Lacoste’s best-selling shapes, the rectangular frame for men and the rounded universal shape are exclusively dressed in the Roland-Garros official colours as an homage to the world-renowned competition which every year brings the best-ranked players of the world to the red clays courts in Paris.

The male sunglasses are available in Black, Matte Black, Matte Green and Matte Blue, while the unisex frame comes in Black, Blue, Havana and Burgundy for £105

The Roland-Garros Eyewear Collection by Lacoste will be available In Stadia during the tournament taking place from September 21st to October 11th and Out Stadia through Lacoste monobrand stores and selected wholesale retailers.

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event that enjoys immense prestige. The 2019 tournament attracted more than 520,000 spectators and was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament’s status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.