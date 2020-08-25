LACOSTE X YOUSSEF SY COLLECTION

LACOSTE PRESENTS A UNIQUE COLLECTION IN THE CELEBRATION OF ITS STAR PLAYER NOVAK DJOKOVIC

This Novak Djokovic and Youssef Sy capsule collection is a story of inspiration, admiration and respect. In partnership with Youssef Sy, Lacoste has designed a capsule collection dedicated to the world number one, Novak Djokovic.

Youssef Sy created the first Novak character in 2016, after his victory at Roland-Garros. At the time, the artist illustrated a few facets of the player’s personality in an offbeat way.

“After my meeting with Louise Trotter and her team”, he confides, “we agreed that we wanted to give the concept a bit more depth by combining it with values dear to Novak and Lacoste. His tenacity in holding onto his number one spot, his dedication to work and the way he passes on his abilities via his foundation and shares with his fans are the values I wanted to highlight in my drawing”.

The design also integrates graphics evoking nature. Youssef Sy has chosen to incorporate elements such as mountains and the sea in a tennis ball in order to illustrate the balance between Novak Djokovic’s tennis career and the importance he gives to well-being off the court.

Lacoste is thus bringing out an authentic collection born out of the meeting between two people with a passion, one for art and the other for tennis.

As a reminder, on the 23rd of July, Lacoste, Youssef Sy and the Etendart association brought a tennis court back to life in Clichy in France with a unique design inspired by the Novak character created by Youssef Sy.

The aim of this completely refurbished tennis court with a modern and urban design is to offer free access for play to local communities, both for novices and for dedicated players.

The Novak Djokovic and Youssef Sy collection is available from the 26th of August in selected Lacoste stores, from partners and at www.Lacoste.com

Who is Youssef Sy?

Making his way from the Paris suburbs to Tokyo before becoming a media gure, this French designer has successfully established the style of his “Take it YSY” brand with completely original tee-shirts. Youssef Sy discovered Japan in 2008 and lived and worked there for a few years. As a big sports and manga fan, Youssef Sy imagines and creates signature characters in the image of major international sports personalities, broadly inspired by the Land of the Rising Sun.

