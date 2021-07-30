Lacy Somethings: A formula for perfect underwear

Lacy Somethings is a dream of stunning and ethically produced lingerie come true. It took several years of experience to finally devise a formula for perfect underwear: handcraft + finest natural fabrics + exclusive designs + painstaking quality testing.

We pay rapt attention to every stitch; all items are handcrafted from materials like silk, lace and other delicate fabrics, which are scrupulously handpicked before we start using them.

Our designers only create lingerie to measure. Collections are sewn in limited editions and are never repeated. Not only do you get a one-of-a-kind product, but also support talented craftspeople and their small businesses.

We see making lingerie as our vocation, and we approach it conscientiously. We take responsibility in each step of production, including paying deservedly high wages to the craftspeople, providing excellent working conditions and controlling the results.

Our two mutually supporting aims are, on the one hand, to give you a sense of the strength and beauty of your own body and, on the other, to support gifted designers. Each Lacy Somethings item you buy helps maintain suitable working conditions for local craftspeople and develop their business.

Lingerie design is an art. Before they appear on the website all our “artists” go through a rigorous selection process. These are people who love what they do and put their inspiration, time and talent into each of their artworks. Most importantly they are inspired by you and want you to fall in love with yourself every time you put on items from their collections.

Lacy Somethings lingerie offers a unique experience for your body: sumptuous silk tenderly touching your skin, a diaphanous web of fine lace gently wrapping your body. We hope that these subtle sensations will become daily reminders of your unique beauty.