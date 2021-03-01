- Press Club |
-
The new atemporal footwear collection of LAÜD has been released. The collection is inspired by sustainability in fashion. The theme of the collection is design philosophy and trend through sustainability.
This delivery includes four main colors for women, and two main colors for men. The LAÜD atemporal collection will be delivered every month of this year.
“Ethics and aesthetics go hand in hand in a circular sense ”, says LAÜD. Read more about LAÜD on the brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/laudrecycled