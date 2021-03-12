“Le Défilé” – AMI FW21 Collection

AMI unveiled its Fall/Winter 21 collection for women and men through a short film titled “Le Défilé”.

“Every season, our shows tell a special story; this presentation is no exception. Its narrative pays a tribute to cinematography, a universe that has always inspired me and that I wanted to further explore. The Fall/Winter 21 collection is a very special one, a collection that deserved to be filmed so I could fully showcase its colors, joy and high energy. Through this digital presentation, I wanted to echo the fashion shows that I followed through my childhood, the period that would later have a huge influence in my decision to become a designer”, Alexandre Mattiussi, Founder and Creative Director, AMI.

In a vibrant homage to the shows of the early 90s, AMI presented its Fall/Winter 21 collection in a fully digital format, filmed on a closed set in the respect of the strictest COVID-19 safety measures.

The film

Le Défilé, a documentary-like feature, a tribute to the golden age of fashion shows. The brand recreates the aesthetics and dazzling atmosphere of that time, in a minimalist, double setting.

The backstage: an organized frenzy, a focused but fun atmosphere, a beehive of close friends, happy to work together. Models wearing white robes chat with busy hair and make-up artists, and share a cigarette before the show starts. The photographers capture the excitement and rush of the moment.

Stage-side – the excitation builds up, until the venue goes dark, the music starts. The magic begins: models put on the show, walking down the catwalk in a playful, slightly theatrical gait; posing at the end of the podium in the flashes of a pack of enthusiastic cameras, before rushing backstage to change outfits and start again.

The 9-minute film was directed by Alvaro Colom, the Spanish filmmaker and photographer, whose background as a dancer influences his work with a graceful, choreography-like flow. New York-based, Alvaro regularly shoots some of the most sought-after names in fashion for magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair, and has been the mind and lens behind multiple campaigns for top fashion houses and beauty brands.



The casting

Models, including Adut Akech, Mika Schneider, Blésnya Minher and Fernando Cabral star in Le Défilé, embodying the collection and walking in the steps of their fellow 90s supermodels. The fashion’s golden era codes were present: the expressive poise, hands in pockets, chin up, the smiles, the spins, the strut walk.

They brought to life the blissful and exuberant attitude as well as the sophisticated visual codes dear to Alexandre Mattiussi.

The collection

Optimistic and luxurious, AMI Fall/Winter 21 is the collection of the real, featuring a dynamic, yet straightforward wardrobe. Larger-than-life inflections recall the lighthearted and elegant style of the early 90s: oversize and well-defined silhouettes; sartorial construction and volumes; a modern minimalism; an inspiring block of primary colors and an augmented reality.