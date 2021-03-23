Le New Black Webinar: « An Agile Approach to Successful Wholesaling »

Le New Black is pleased to invite you to a webinar on Thur. March 25 at 5pm, featuring fashion brand Bellerose. Register to watch Servane Leurent, Information Systems Manager at Bellerose and Mélanie Chetty, Head of Customer Success at Le New Black, share their insights and best practices on how to grow your wholesale business thanks to the digital showroom technology in a fast-changing fashion industry.

Join us on Thursday, March 25 at 5 pm CET*

In this webinar, you will:

Learn how Bellerose organises its sales seasons with an intuitive and powerful collaborative portal

Discover how they offer the best BtoB commercial experience to their buyers, with their favorite digital tools and features

Get some advice from an international brand on how to adapt the current challenges of the Industry

This webinar will be presented in English. A French presentation will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 11 am CET.

About Bellerose

Bellerose is a Belgian premium clothing brand for the whole family (women, men, kids). Launched in 1989, today the brand is distributed by more than 600 retailers worldwide and chose Le New Black in 2019 to digitise its wholesale business.

About Le New Black

Le New Black has been the French pioneer in the digitalisation of the fashion industry since 2009. Our mission is to enable brands in the fashion and luxury industry to create an unforgettable commercial experience online for their BtoB clients, thanks to an efficient and a profitable solution. Le New Black supports marketing teams, CIOs and sales departments in the presentation and distribution of their collections, and the development of their network of multi-brand retailers.