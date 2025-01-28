Lemaire Fall/Winter 2025

Lemaire presents its Fall / Winter 2025 collection at 11 Place des Vosges. The show manifests the essence of the brand by celebrating the lives of real characters – their individuality, desires and sartorial needs.

The ever-evolving wardrobe

Lemaire archetypes are refined each season for an evolving language of personal style. Pieces accumulate in sensual layers, with gestures that highlight the shoulders, hips or waist. Blended knits in yak, alpaca and merino have elongated zipped collars or sewn-in balaclavas. Nuances emerge gradually over time: a soft palette of light stone, taupe and vanilla accent an elemental vocabulary of earth tones, enriched by scarlet and iron, indigo and cobalt blues, in reference to the sheen of 1950s metallic cars. Lacquered textures, coated fabrics and leather assure a quiet confidence. Structured tailoring, elevated workwear and silk pyjama sets give ease in dressing for daily rituals, in and out of the home.

On the move

There is an equivalence between the energy of a garment’s shape, singular colour or its interaction with light, and the geometry of bodies in motion – the dancing body. Twisted hems, balloon skirts, trousers tied at the ankle and long fluid pants are crafted for movement. Post-rehearsal, there is an informality in coats thrown over seamless tank tops, suspenders glimpsed beneath layers and jumpers tied around waists. A scarlet asymmetric dress with pleats in silk, viscose and twill brings a flash of intensity: a vivid apparition comes into view.

Silent exchanges

Fashion is a tool to communicate with the world. Magnifying glasses hang from necklaces made in collaboration with Austrian modernist craftsman Carl Auböck. Details, brought into focus, invite further contemplation. The studio and in-house atelier attend to their richness and complexity, whether technical, visible or hidden. Strong silhouettes take subtle twists on fabrics, proportions and volumes. An array of cottons – from elegant to casual, crisp to washed-out, poplin to satin – propose as many different attitudes, with eccentricities found in the strangeness of familiar things.