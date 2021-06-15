Les Deux teams up with new partner

Copenhagen, The Danish menswear brand Les Deux has today announced that the company will have the Swedish investment company Röko on board to realize their ambitious growth plans - and the goal is clear: Les Deux must be a global menswear brand.

Les Deux will have a new partner from 1st. of July 2021. It will be the Swedish investment company Röko, who is investing an extremely ambitious three-digit million amount in the Danish menswear brand.

The last few years, Les Deux have experienced tremendous growth and we are now ready to take the brand globally. It requires a strong financial partner who has experience in growing and internationalizing companies,” says founder and partner of Les Deux Andreas von der Heide.

In just 10 years, the Danish menswear brand has gone from being a two-man company with a first collection of only one white t-shirt, to having more than 800 European retailers and an annual turnover of over DKK 150 million. and an EBITDA of DKK 34-50 million. in 2021.

"We have a goal of tripling growth in three years," says Andreas von der Heide and continues: "Growth must come from global markets. This means greater demands on capital and a new strategic direction. That is why we have invited a partner on board, who not only has the necessary capital but also the right approach for our company and not least our unique culture.”

Röko, Les Deux new partner is a Swedish investment company specializing in supporting sustainable growth in small and medium-sized European companies with leading market positions in their niche markets. The company has a total of 80 years of experience and a well-proven investment philosophy based on long-term ownership and independent governance in the companies.

"With Röko on board, the goal is clear: Les Deux must be a global men's brand," concludes von der Heide.

Andreas von der Heide and Les Deux 'other partner, Kristoffer Haapanen, continue as major shareholders and general managers in Les Deux.