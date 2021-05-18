Liebeskind Berlin: NOOS-Collection inspires with bags and accessories in timeless design

The NOOS collection by LIEBESKIND BERLIN inspires with bags and accessories in timeless design. Simple bags that stand by the wearer as a faithful companion in everyday life.

The iconic LIEBESKIND BERLIN bags Paper Bag and Chelsea Bag in muted colors are part of the Never out of Stock collection. In noble black, the bags are persuasive - both in high-quality Carter smooth leather, as well as in crocodile look.

The Lova Hobo is also an established part of the NOOS collection by LIEBESKIND BERLIN and is characterized by its particularly soft sheepskin leather, its casual design and its sophisticated functionality. Due to its soft shape, it gently lies against the body. With its additional shoulder strap, the Lova transforms into an urban crossbody bag without further ado.

In contrast, the Mareike Crossbody is the smaller option for everyday life, but also for the evening. It impresses with its multifunctionality, clear silhouette and practical interior layout.

The Luka Crossbody is also a modern classic that should not be missing in any closet. This bag is versatile in its use. The simple shape and wonderfully handy size advance it to a timeless essential. The removable shoulder strap turns the crossbody into a compact clutch with ease.

Alita is the backpack from the NOOS collection and is completely under the motto smart casual. The backpack convinces as a compact and surprisingly spacious daily companion.

Aloe is the evening bag from the NOOS collection. The folded clutch scores with its sleek silhouette and silky soft leather. It stands for sensuality and femininity and accompanies the LIEBESKIND BERLIN customer to the next vernissage, to the restaurant or to an event.

In addition to the bags, the SLGs from LIEBESKIND BERLIN should not be missing. Keyrings and wallets in classic shape, nobly simply processed.