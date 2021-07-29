LIEBESKIND Spring/ summer ’22: Inside out collection

The Spring Summer collection by LIEBESKIND BERLIN will be released in 2022 under the name INSIDE OUT and carries the energy and history of Berlin as its basis. Months of standstill have made LIEBESKIND BERLIN reflect and re-evaluate values. But the time of standstill has also revealed that everything is always fleeting and in constant motion. The world is slowly moving out of stasis again and diving back into a blurred state of freedom.

The collection is a journey from the inner to the outer, conveying a simple message in different ways. We say: dare to show your inner self to the outside world. The collection plays with details and contrasts and shows a reinterpretation of timeless classics. But also, fresh silhouettes, details, hardware and straps are not neglected in the Spring Summer collection.

Another highlight of the LIEBESKIND BERLIN summer collection is the anniversary edition of the iconic Paper Bag, which has established itself as the core silhouette of LIEBESKIND BERLIN in recent years. Inspired by everyday shopping bags, the modern logo tag in the upper left corner and its clear design make it a true icon. This birthday is celebrated with a playful Colour Blocking Edition. Fresh colours like ginger shot yellow and cupcake pink are combined with bassalt grey and mocca cream.

The collection will be available from February 2022 at liebeskind-berlin.com and all LIEBESKIND BERLIN stores.