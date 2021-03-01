LingaDore FW21 Collection

Joie de Vivre .. Enjoy the moment and make memories! The new lingerie collection from LingaDore consists of no less than 12 varied ranges. From cool, comfy to romantic, feminine series. Luxury embroidery, mesh, velvet, mix & match and much more! Be seduced by breathtaking styles!

LingaDore Lounge

The LingaDore Lounge collection consists this winter of beautiful, warm natural tones in which you can relax. Fashionable lounge styles in materials such as natural Viscose and super soft Jersey. Plain colours combined with retro prints and feminine details. Something for everyone. Relax & chill out!



LingaDore love & Tickle

Super feminine lingerie full of gorgeous details that will make you shine! Stylish, sexy series that stimulate your senses.

LingaDore Daily

Leather Brown, Olive and Silver the limited edition colors for this season. Also this season several new colors and models have been added to the Daily collection, including the soft body with stand-up collar in the limited edition colors and the 1400-5A Full Coverage lace bra in Olive for the woman with fuller breast.



LingaDore Smooth Sensation

New! A new comfortable Daily series in micro modal. The styles are super soft, seamless and feel like a second skin. Available in the colors Black, Nude & Leather Brown.